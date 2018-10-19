Los Angeles Chargers kicker Caleb Sturgis was among three players listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Sturgis, who missed last week's game at Cleveland, practice fully Friday after he was limited the previous two days due to a strained quadriceps.

Wide receiver Travis Benjamin, who missed the past two games with a foot injury, also was a full participant in Friday's practice. Benjamin has been limited to two catches in two games.

Linebacker Jatavis Brown was listed as questionable despite practicing fully all week. He sat out against the Browns due to a groin injury.

Rookie Michael Badgley, who was signed last week to take the place of Sturgis, could receive a second straight start after nailed his only field goal attempt -- from 44 yards -- and converted all five extra points in a 38-14 win over the Browns.

It marked the NFL debut for Badgley, who converted all five of his field goal attempts in four preseason games with the Indianapolis Colts.

Badgley was a four-year starter at Miami (Fla.). He was successful on 77 of 97 attempts for his career, including 17 of 23 chances as a senior in 2017.

Sturgis, in his sixth NFL season overall and first with Los Angeles, converted 9 of 12 field goal attempts in 2018, with two of his misses coming from 40-49 yards. He has missed four of 12 PATs this year.

For his career, Sturgis is 120 of 149 with the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Chargers. He established career highs by converting 35 of 41 attempts for the Eagles in 2016.