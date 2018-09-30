Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) scrambles out of the pocket with Los Angeles Rams defender Dominique Easley in pursuit during first-quarter action on August 20, 2016 at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles. File photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Dominique Easley could be in line for his fourth operation on his knee in seven years.

Easley recorded four tackles in the first three games of the season before sitting out Los Angeles' 38-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

"We're looking into it and this poor guy has been through a whole lot," Rams head coach Sean McVay said, via the team's website. "In terms of exactly what that means, you just look at how much his knee has been through, the amount of surgeries, the way that he has persevered through it. It might be something that if he has to get that thing cleaned up again, it will be a tough situation. We're still evaluating, but it's looking like it could be something that could keep him out for a while."

Easley moved from defensive tackle to outside linebacker this year after sitting out the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL sustained in August.

The 6-foot-2, 273-pound Easley signed with Los Angeles as a free agent prior to the 2016 season, when he recorded 3.5 sacks in a situational role.

A first-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2014 out of the University of Florida, the 26-year-old Easley has 64 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 41 career games.