Dominique Easley among two placed on PUP list by Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams placed defensive tackle Dominique Easley and rookie linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list Tuesday.

Easley missed the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL sustained in August, but the Rams re-signed him to a one-year contract in March.

The 6-foot-2, 273-pound Easley signed with Los Angeles as a free agent prior to the 2016 season, when he recorded 3.5 sacks in a situational role.

A first-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2014 out of the University of Florida, the 26-year-old Easley has 39 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 38 career games.

Okoronkwo was taken by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft in April. He played both linebacker and defensive end at Oklahoma, registering 17 of his 20 sacks in his final two seasons.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Okoronkwo is recovering from foot surgery, but Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that he doesn't expect the rookie to be on the PUP list for a long duration.

Both players can be activated off the PUP list at any time.

In other moves, Los Angeles signed four players -- defensive end Ryan Davis and wide receivers Aaron Lacombe, Khaderel Lott and JoJo Natson.

Davis has 14 sacks in 63 games over five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, including three sacks in a reserve role with the Bills in 2017.