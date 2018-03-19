Home / Sports News / NFL

Los Angeles Rams agree to terms with DT Dominique Easley

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 19, 2018 at 1:06 PM
| License Photo

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms with defensive tackle Dominique Easley on a one-year deal, keeping him with the team after he missed all of last season with a torn ACL, the club announced Monday.

Easley signed with Los Angeles as a free agent prior to the 2016 season, when he recorded 3.5 sacks in a situational role.

Easley, 26, was a first-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2014 out of the University of Florida. He has 39 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 38 career games. He suffered a torn ACL -- his third major knee injury, dating to his college days -- during 2017 training camp.

The Rams are expected to get a visit Tuesday from Ndamukong Suh, the top defensive tackle on the free agent market.

Photos