The Los Angeles Rams expect cornerback Aqib Talib to return in the final month of the regular season.

Talib underwent ankle surgery on Thursday and the prognosis was "encouraging," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday.

Although Los Angeles placed Talib on injured reserve, he will be eligible to return to the active roster after eight weeks, putting him in line to rejoin the lineup in December.

"We're hopeful that ... he'll be ready to go," said McVay of Talib coming back for the stretch run. "But, it wasn't anything that -- because if you did go in there and there was a couple different things that they had to do, you're talking about, 'Yeah, it's probably season-ending,' and that was not the news that we got.

"Looking forward to getting him back. I don't know exactly what that date would be, but I know that the anticipation is to get him back with a few games left in the season. We'll see where we're at from there.?

The Rams improved to 4-0 with a 38-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night in their first game without Talib in the lineup.

Talib was hurt in Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Fellow cornerback Marcus Peter also sustained a calf injury in that game but returned to play against Minnesota.

An 11-year veteran who is in his first season with Los Angeles, Talib was acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos in the offseason.

The 32-year-old Talib made the Pro Bowl in all four seasons with Denver and leads active cornerbacks in interceptions (34) since he entered the league in 2008. He also was a Pro Bowl selection with the New England Patriots in 2013.

Talib played his first four-plus seasons with Tampa Bay after the Buccaneers drafted him No. 20 overall in 2008.