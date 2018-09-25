Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill celebrates after Kenyan Drake runs for a 6-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Jets in Week 2 of the NFL season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Players and coaches say the injury rate in the NFL is 100 percent. We witness that regularly during the fantasy football season.

That is also one of the reasons you should always be examining your waiver wire. With the bye weeks starting in Week 4, you also need to make sure you have your roster filled if you have Washington Redskins or Carolina Panthers players in your lineup.

There are plenty of high-upside options this week on the waiver wire after breakout performances to start the season.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 4.

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Baker Mayfield, Ryan Tannehill; RB | Wendell Smallwood, Ronald Jones; WR | Tyler Boyd, Calvin Ridley, Jordy Nelson; TE | Tyler Eifert; D/ST | Green Bay Packers; K | Dan Bailey

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Andy Dalton, Josh Rosen; RB | Chris Ivory, Javorius Allen; WR | Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson; TE | David Njoku, Dallas Goedert; D/ST | Cleveland Browns

TOP DROPS

QB | Jimmy Garoppolo, Blake Bortles; RB | Marlon Mack; WR | Phillip Dorsett, Pierre Garcon; TE |an Thomas

QUARTERBACK

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed the entire 2017 season and the final three games of the 2016 season. Now he is back with coach Adam Gase and looks very efficient. While he isn't exactly airing it out, he is completing 73 percent of his passes and has seven scores against just two interceptions. Last week against the Oakland Raiders, Gase and Tannehill utilized all of Miami's talent at wide receiver, resulting in a 289-yard, three-touchdown performance from Tannehill. He also posted a quarterback rating of 155.3, the second-highest of his career. Tannehill and Gase also had a prolific 2016 campaign, his best season to date in terms of efficiency. With Miami spreading the ball out and Tannehill limiting turnovers, he makes a great streaming play or insurance plan if you are worried about your current starter. The Dolphins battle the New England Patriots in Week 4. The Patriots have allowed seven touchdowns to opposing passers through three games, tied for the the third most in the NFL. Tannehill will be a fringe starter in deep leagues in Week 4 with Alex Smith and Cam Newton on a bye.

RUNNING BACK

Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood didn't receive a large workload in Week 3, but he produced like a solid fantasy football starter. Smallwood managed 56 yards and a score on 10 carries while also catching three passes for 35 yards. If Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles remain out, Smallwood will fill in again and be a solid flex option against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Pick him up even if you aren't the Ajayi owner.

Ronald Jones has yet to be active for an NFL game during his rookie campaign, but he's worth a dart throw if you have the bench space and are in a deeper league. Jones was a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and I think the Buccaneers eventually want to get him into the mix. Peyton Barber has been unimpressive in the starting role for the Buccaneers, opening the door for the rookie.

WIDE RECEIVER

If Calvin Ridley is still available in your league, pick him up now. The Atlanta Falcons' rookie pass catcher absolutely exploded on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, going off for 146 yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions. While I obviously don't expect WR1 production every week from Ridley, he has shown ability to produce and can be a solid WR2 or WR3 for the rest of the season.

TIGHT END

At one point this season, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert was droppable. But I think it's time to snatch him off your waiver wire if you are in a league that requires starting a tight end. Eifert had seven catches for 67 yards in the first two games combined. He looked more like himself in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, securing six of eight targets for 74 yards. I expect Eifert's usage to increase within the Bengals' offense. He should work his way back into TE1 territory for the rest of the 2018 season.