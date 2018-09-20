Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) directs his team against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on September 28, 2017. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed concern that his ailing left knee will only get worse as the season goes along.

"Yeah, obviously that's a concern," the 34-year-old Rodgers said Wednesday. "Hopefully it goes the other way though."

Rodgers initially was injured in the first half of Green Bay's season-opening 24-23 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 9. The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and six-time Pro Bowl selection wore a large brace on his left knee during Sunday's 29-29 tie against the Minnesota Vikings, a game in which Rodgers completed 30 of 42 passes for 281 yards with one touchdown.

"Obviously it won't be 100 percent, so I'll just adjust accordingly to how I'm feeling and try to get through," Rodgers said.

"It just depends on how the week goes with the rehab and the recovery. Obviously, I'd love to be better than I was last week as far as health-wise but there's some factors that are out of my control."

Rodgers was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice and could miss additional time ahead of the Packers' game against the Washington Redskins (1-1) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

"We're still in a day-by-day mode, I mean, just how he's progressing," Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy said.

Rodgers ranks second in franchise history in passing yards (39,069) and touchdown passes (317), trailing Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre in both categories (61,655 and 442, respectively).