Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of an NFL football game on September 9 in Charlotte. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- How can Patrick Mahomes not be ranked as the top fantasy football quarterback for Week 3?

The Kansas City Chiefs rookie is scalding hot and coming off of a six touchdown performance. While I do expect Mahomes' momentum to eventually slow down, he has to stay in your lineup while he's hot.

If you don't have Mahomes, there are plenty of other great quarterback matchups this week, as well as some gunslingers to stay away from.

Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton is my No. 2 option at the position for Week 3, followed by Green Bay Packers arm Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Ben Roethlisberger and New England Patriots gunslinger Tom Brady in my top five.

Read the descriptions below for more of my favorite Week 3 starts. You can also find links to other positional rankings within the article.

If you are needy at the position -- or looking for a streaming option -- check out my top waiver wire add/drops for Week 3.

Here are my Top 20 options at the position this week.

TOP 20 WEEK 3 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Mahomes had a full year to sit behind Alex Smith and learn from Andy Reid during his rookie campaign in 2017, but now it's his show in Kansas City. The second-year quarterback has a cannon and is surrounded by elite pass catchers and the 2017 rushing champion. Mahomes has 10 touchdowns and 582 yards on 55 passing attempts through two weeks. He is my top option for Week 3 in a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, who have yet to log an interception and are tied for allowing the third-most passing scores in 2018. The 49ers also allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2017. I'm expecting another performance with at least three passing scores from Mahomes in this spot.

Newton is my No. 2 option at the position and is also coming off of a huge game. The Panthers star completed 71.1 percent of his throws for 335 yards and three scores in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. He also had 42 rushing yards in the NFC South clash. This week he faces the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that has allowed the third-most passing yards through the first two weeks of the 2018 season. Newton will likely be slinging it with regularity in this matchup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is my No. 8 option at the position this week. Like Mahomes and Newton, Cousins is also coming off of a productive Week 2 showing. The veteran arm threw for 425 yards and four scores last week against the Green Bay Packers. This week he faces the Buffalo Bills, a team allowing the fourth-most fantasy points and second-most passing scores to opposing quarterbacks. Cousins should be a starter in all leagues with at least 10 teams.

The Detroit Lions are 0-2 heading into a Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots. While the outlook is dim for the Lions, I expect Matthew Stafford to be throwing all day to keep up with the Patriots' offense. Stafford looked rough in Week 1, but bounced back with 347 yards and three scores in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. He is my No. 11 option at quarterback for Week 3, making him a streaming option in most leagues. The Patriots allowed the most passing yards in the NFL last season and just allowed 377 yards and four touchdown passes to Blake Bortles in Week 2. I'm confident that Stafford can put up some numbers in this matchup.

LONGSHOTS

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has yet to do much in his first full season as the starting quarterback in San Francisco, but he is my No. 12 option at quarterback for Week 3. Part of Garoppolo's slow start was due to a Week 1 matchup against the Vikings. But he responded well in Week 2, completing nearly 70 percent of his throws for 206 yards and two scores in a win against the Lions. This week he is facing the Chiefs, a team that has allowed the most fantasy points and yards this season to opposing quarterbacks through two weeks. The Chiefs also allowed the fourth-most passing yards to quarterbacks in 2017. Look for Garoppolo to best his Week 1 and Week 2 showings against this beatable secondary.

Washington Redskins gunslinger Alex Smith is my No. 15 option at quarterback for Week 3, landing in streaming territory in deeper leagues. Smith was brilliant in Week 1, completing 70 percent of his throws for 255 yards and two scores against the Arizona Cardinals. He wasn't quite as great -- for fantasy football purposes -- in Week 2, failing to throw a touchdown pass. This week he's facing the Packers, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks through two weeks. Green Bay was just lit up by Cousins and I expect Cousins to perform in a similar manner.