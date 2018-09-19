Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill (L) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. File photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay jokingly contemplated turning to another sport in a bid to add a new wrinkle to his high-octane offense.

Enter two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant, who was openly impressed with the Rams' 34-0 romp over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

"Aaron Donald is one of the most impressive athletes in all of sports. I would join the rams right now lol," Durant wrote on Instagram.

When asked about Durant's comment, McVay creatively said he had a role in mind for the listed 6-foot-9, 240-pound star forward of the Golden State Warriors.

"I bet he'd be pretty dangerous in the red zone on some of those jump balls," McVay said with a smile.

While McVay was obviously joking, he did extend an invitation to Durant.

"If he thinks about wanting to do that, we'll welcome him," McVay said. "He can come kick it with us anytime he wants."

The Rams have considerable firepower on an offense that features Todd Gurley. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has a league high-tying four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) for Los Angeles, which is averaging 33.5 points per game.

The Rams (2-0) will look to stay undefeated when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) on Sunday (4:05 p.m. ET).