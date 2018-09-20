Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reaches for an extra yard and a gain of nine as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) makes the tackle during the third quarter of the Chiefs 42-37 win on Sept. 16 in Pittsburgh Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce leads my list of the top 20 fantasy football tight ends for Week 3.

Rob Gronkowski, Zach Ertz, Jordan Reed and Evan Engram fall behind Kelce in the top five of my Week 3 rankings at the position.

While the drop off from the elite options at the position is pretty large, there are still some players worthy of starting for your team in Week 3 at the tight end slot.

If you are needy at the position -- or looking for a streaming option -- check out my top waiver wire add/drops for Week 3.

Here are my Top 20 options this week at tight end.

FULL TOP 20 WEEK 3 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

The Kansas City Chiefs already have an elite offense and Kecle is a big reason for that. Kelce ranks No. 2 in targets among tight ends, trailing only Ertz. He had just one catch for six yards in Week 1, but went off for 109 yards and two scores on seven catches in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week he faces the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have allowed two touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season after allowing eight scores to the position in 2017. Kelce should give you a big advantage at the position in Week 3.

Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton is my No. 6 option at the position in Week 3. Burton was quiet in Week 1, but pulled in a touchdown in Week 2. I expect him to pick it up in terms of touchdowns as he gets comfortable with Mitchell Trubisky. This week he faces the Arizona Cardinals, who are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends through two weeks. The Cardinals have also allowed two scores to the position. Burton is likely a top-10 option for the rest of the season.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Jesse James is my No. 12 option at the position, putting himself in streaming territory in 10-team leagues and in starting territory in larger leagues. James had three catches for 60 yards in Week 1 and had five grabs for 138 yards and a score in Week 2. This week he faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have allowed a league-high 20 receptions to the position through two weeks. The Buccaneers have also allowed the second-most receiving yards (210) and sixth-most fantasy points to the position so far in 2018.

Buccaneers sophomore O.J. Howard is my No. 13 option this week at tight end, also landing in streaming territory. Howard had 54 yards and two catches in Week 1. He responded with a rebound game in Week 2, pulling in three grabs for 96 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. Howard is facing the Steelers on Monday Night Football. The Steelers have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends so far.

LONGSHOTS

Ian Thomas has potential to help you out this week if you are in a league that requires starting a tight end. The Carolina Panthers pass catcher should slide in well in his second consecutive start, while Greg Olsen nurses an injury. This week he faces the Cincinnati Bengals, who have allowed more fantasy points to tight ends than any other NFL team through two weeks. Thomas is ranked No. 16 for me, making himself a streaming option for Week 3.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews comes in right behind Thomas as my No. 17 option at the position for Week 3. Andrews had three receptions in each of his appearances this season. Last week he hauled in a touchdown. This week he is going up against the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2018 and allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2017. You should roster Thomas if you are needy at the position in a league that requires starting a tight end.