Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have signed tight end Gavin Escobar and placed MarQueis Gray on injured reserve.

Miami announced the roster moves on Thursday. Gray suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Wednesday's practice. Gray was listed as the team's starting tight end on their Week 1 depth chart. Escobar was in training camp with the Dolphins but did not make the team's 53-man roster.

A.J. Derby is the next man up on the Dolphins' depth chart, but rookie Mike Gesicki should also see an increase in usage after the Gray injury. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Penn State product was a second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft. He had one catch for 10 yards in three preseason appearances.

Gray, 28, had one catch for 10 yards in 16 games during the 2017 season. He had 14 grabs for 174 yards in 16 games during the 2016 season. Gray spent the first season of his career with the Cleveland Browns in 2013. He has also played for the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.

Gray was playing on the final year of a two-year contract.

The Dolphins battle the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.