Fantasy Football: Week 1 tight end rankings

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles star Zach Ertz is my top tight end for Week 1 of the 2018 fantasy football season.

Ertz ranked third in fantasy points among tight ends last season and should be in for a big day on Thursday when the Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons.

Green Bay Packers star Jimmy Graham is my No. 2 option at the position this week. New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce round out my top five in Week 1.

After the "big five," there are several other playable options. You can check out some of my favorite players at the position in the descriptions and rankings below.

Here are my Top 20 options this week at tight end.

TOP SHELF

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has officially arrived as one of the best players at his position. This year, Ertz should get off to a hot start. I expect Nick Foles to target Ertz early and often against the Atlanta Falcons, especially with Alshon Jeffery ailing and some new pieces in place since last season. Ertz hauled in seven catches for 67 yards and a score from Foles in the Super Bowl and the duo should be looking at each other often against the Falcons.

New England Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski is a must-start every week, but this could be one of those games that he could win your week. The Patriots' wide receiver group is watered down due to a suspension and offseason departures. Gronkowski will see a huge number of targets against the Houston Texans. Last season, Houston allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Gronkowski is my No. 3 option at the position in Week 1.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Tennessee Titans veteran Delanie Walker is my No. 8 tight end for Week 1. The Titans are facing the Miami Dolphins, a team that allowed the most fantasy points last season to opposing tight ends. I expect Marcus Mariota to use Walker as a safety valve with Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard locking down one of the Titans outside receiving threats. Walker is a TE1 in this great matchup.

Jacksonville Jaguars target Austin Seferian-Jenkins is worth a streaming start if you are in a league with at least 14 teams. The 6-foot-5 pass catcher is facing the New York Giants in Week 1, a team that allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. I also expect the Jaguars to dominate this game and play conservatively on offense. ASJ could find the end zone in this one, giving him TE1 upside.

LONGSHOTS

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook is my No. 16 option at the position in Week 1. Cook is worth a look if you are in a jam in a league that requires you to start a tight end. He is facing the Los Angeles Rams, a team that ranked in the middle of the pack for limiting opposing tight ends in 2017. But I expect the Raiders to be playing from behind and throwing a lot, helping Cook gather targets.

Vance McDonald is a sleeper for me this week at No. 20. The Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher is a dart throw that you are hoping to score in this matchup, as he could be Ben Roethlisberger's fourth option in the passing game. McDonald is also facing the Cleveland Browns, a team that was tied for allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2017.