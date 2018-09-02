Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Terrance Mitchell gets on the back of ex-New York Jets wide receiver Chad Hansen in Week 13 of the NFL season on December 3, 2017 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The New England Patriots claimed a pair of wide receivers on waivers Sunday, one day after trimming their roster to 53 players.

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Amara Darboh and ex-New York Jets wideout Chad Hansen could see plenty of action in Week 1. The Patriots have only three other wide receivers on their roster.

Darboh was a third-round pick out of Michigan in 2017, but had a disappointing rookie season when he managed only eight receptions for 71 yards. He mostly saw action on special teams.

The Jets selected Hansen with a fourth-round pick out of California in 2017.

Hansen caught only nine passes for 94 yards as a rookie.

Both are big-body receivers able to stretch the field.

New England starts the season thin at the wide receiver spot with Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson as their top three options.

Fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to serve a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.