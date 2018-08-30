New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) tries to dodge a tackle from Washington Redskins linebacker Will Compton on a 15-yard reception in the second quarter on November 8, 2015 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. File photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Tight end Rob Gronkowski had his contract restructured by the New England Patriots on Thursday, multiple media outlets reported.

Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced the revised deal via social media, posting congratulatory posts to his client on Twitter and Instagram.

Per ESPN and the NFL Network, Gronkowski can receive a maximum of $13.3 million in 2018 that will include up to $4.3 million in additional incentives.

Gronkowski, who is signed through the 2019 season, will receive $1 million in game bonuses and can earn three additional $1.1 million performance incentives.

The Patriots worked out a similar deal with quarterback Tom Brady earlier this month, adding $5 million in incentives to the three-time NFL MVP's salary for 2018.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Gronkowski posted 69 catches for 1,084 yards with eight touchdowns over 14 games last season.

A second-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2010, Gronkowski has been a touchdown machine since joining the team, reaching double digits in five of his eight seasons, including a career-high 17 in 2011.

Gronkowski has surpassed 1,000 yards four times and has 474 receptions for 7,179 yards in 102 career games (89 starts).

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Gronkowski's 76 touchdown catches rank third on the all-time list among tight ends, behind Antonio Gates (114) and Tony Gonzalez (111).