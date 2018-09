A year ago, Mike Gilllisee was the starting running back for the New England Patriots. On Saturday, he was among the players waived as the Patriots got down to the 53-player roster limit.

The Boston Herald first reported that Jeremy Hill had beat out Gillislee. He was fighting for a spot behind Rex Burkhead, James White and Sony Michel.

In 2017, Gillislee rushed for 383 yards and five touchdowns on 104 carries before losing his job to Dion Lewis.