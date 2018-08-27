Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws a pass in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on January 18, 2015 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has a minor foot injury, Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday.

Reich emphasized that it is not a major injury, and said Luck would play this week if it were the regular season, Mike Chappell of Fox59/CBS4 reported.

Luck was injured when he was sacked in Saturday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. He missed Monday's practice, but may return to practice if the foot has healed sufficiently.

Luck likely would not have played in the Colts' final preseason game on Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals even if he was completely healthy, so he will have two weeks to recover before the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against Cincinnati.

Luck missed all of last season with a right shoulder injury, but he claims his shoulder is completely healed.

He threw a touchdown pass in Saturday's game against the 49ers.

After starting all 16 games in each of his first three seasons and guiding Indianapolis to identical 11-5 records, Luck was limited to seven starts in 2015. He made 15 starts in 2016, throwing for 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns versus 13 interceptions.

The Colts finished 4-12 in 2017 with Jacoby Brissett starting 15 games at quarterback. Recurring soreness in Luck's shoulder prompted the Colts to finally shut him down two weeks after he returned to practice in early October. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 2.