Indianapolis Colts sign free agent LB Brandon Chubb, waive RB Tion Green

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent linebacker Brandon Chubb and waived running back Tion Green.

Indianapolis announced the transactions on Monday. Chubb, 24, is the brother of Denver Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb and the cousin of Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

The 6-foot-1, 245-pound linebacker originally entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Los Angeles Rams. He spent time on the practice squads of the Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions during his rookie campaign. Chubb spent the 2017 season on the Lions' injured reserve list. He spent time with the Tennessee Titans during training camp and was with the Lions during the 2018 offseason. Chubb was waived by the Titans on Aug. 21.

Chubb has never taken a regular season snap during his NFL tenure. He had 326 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, seven passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception for a touchdown in 48 games at Wake Forest.

Green signed with the Colts on Aug. 22. He played in five games last season for the Detroit Lions, totaling 165 yards and two scores on 42 carries.

The Colts traded linebacker Antonio Morrison to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Morrison led the team with 109 tackles in 2017.