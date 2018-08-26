Indianapolis Colts trade for Green Bay Packers CB

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers acquired linebacker Antonio Morrison from the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, in exchange for cornerback Lenzy Pipkins.

Pipkins, 24, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing by the Packers on May 5, 2017. He had 17 tackles, a tackle for a loss, a pass defensed and a special steams tackle in 12 games during the 2017 season. He also started once last season.

The 6-foot, 196-pound defender had 142 tackles, 12 passes defensed, eight tackles for a loss, three interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble in 47 games at Oklahoma State and Louisiana-Monroe during his collegiate career.

Morrison, 23, was a fourth round pick by the Colts in the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 241-pound linebacker had 154 tackles, seven special teams tackles, six tackles for a loss and a pass defensed in 31 career games over his two seasons with the Colts. Morris also has 19 career starts. Last season he led the Colts with 109 tackles in 15 starts.

Pipkins was listed as a third string cornerback on the Packers' depth chart. Green Bay now has Tramon Williams and Kevin King listed as its starting cornerbacks, with Davon House, Jaire Alexander, Quinten Rollins, Josh Jackson, Josh Hawkins, Herb Waters, Demetri Goodson and Donatello Brown in reserve at the position.

The Packers have Clay Matthews, Blake Martinez, Oren Burks and Nick Perry listed as their starting linebackers. Burks dislocated his shoulder on Friday while starter Jake Ryan tore his ACL in training camp and will miss the season.

The Colts' starting linebacker group includes Darius Leonard, Anthony Walker and Najee Goode.

Indianapolis has Kenny Moore II and Pierre Desir listed as its starting cornerback tandem. The Colts' reserve cornerbacks include: Nat Hairston, Quincy Wilson, Chris Milton, Robert Jackson, D.J. White, Lashard Durr and Henre' Toliver.