Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent cornerback Juante Baldwin and waived quarterback Brad Kaaya with an injury designation.

Indianapolis announced the roster moves on Friday. If Kaaya clears waivers, he will revert to the team's injured reserve list.

Baldwin originally joined the Colts on June 14 as an undrafted free agent. He tried out at the Colts' mandatory minicamp before being signed. He was waived on July 25. He previously spent time at the Kansas City Chiefs' mandatory minicamp on a try out basis. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound defensive back had 30 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble in 12 starts in 2017 at Pittsburgh State.

Kaaya, 22, was a sixth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2017 NFL Draft. The University of Miami product spent time with the Detroit Lions' active roster and practice squad in 2017. He also spent a portion of the 2017 season on the Carolina Panthers' active roster, but never took a snap. Kaaya joined the Colts' active roster on December 27.

Kenny Moore II and Pierre Desir are currently listed as the Colts' starting cornerbacks on their unofficial depth chart. The Colts also have Nate Hairston, Quincy Wilson, Chris Milton, D.J. White, Henre' Toliver, Robert Jackson and Lashard Durr at the position.

Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker are the quarterbacks listed behind Andrew Luck on the Colts' depth chart.