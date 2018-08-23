San Francisco 49ers players Antoine Bethea (41) and Eli Harold (58) hold up clenched fists as QB Colin Kaepernick (7) kneels during the National Anthem before playing the Los Angeles Rams in 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions have acquired linebacker Eli Harold from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a future undisclosed draft pick.

San Francisco and Detroit announced the trade on Thursday. Harold must pass a physical for the trade to be executed.

"Our entire organization would like to thank Eli for his hard work and contributions to our team and the Bay Area community over the last three years," 49ers general manager John Lynch said. "He always represented the 49ers with class and has been a tremendous teammate. We wish Eli and his wife, Kelsey, nothing but the best in the years to come."

The Lions waived defensive lineman JoJo Wicker in a corresponding transaction.

Harold, 24, was a third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 257-pound defender had 34 tackles and two sacks in 16 games last season for the 49ers. He started 11 games during the 2017 season. For his career, Harold has 84 tackles, five sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 48 games.

Harold was listed as the 49ers' starting sam linebacker on their unofficial depth chart, alongside mike linebacker Reuben Foster and will linebacker Malcolm Smith.

The Lions have Devon Kennard, Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones listed as their starting linebackers.

