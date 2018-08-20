Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) pulls in a 34 yard touchdown in front of former New Orleans Saints cornerback Sterling Moore (24) in 2016 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions have signed cornerbacks Dexter McDougle and Sterling Moore and offensive lineman Beau Nunn.

Detroit also placed linebacker Steve Longa on injured reserve and released vested veteran defensive lineman Cornelius Washington. The Lions waived cornerback Antwuan Davis in a corresponding transaction. Detroit announced the moves on Monday.

McDougle, 27, was a third round pick by the New York Jets in the 2014 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound defensive back had two tackles in nine games last season for the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles. He has five total tackles and a pass defensed in 29 career NFL appearances.

Moore had five tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble in six games last season for the Saints. The 5-foot-10, 202-pound defender has 185 tackles, 43 passes defensed, six interceptions, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 75 career NFL appearances. The SMU product originally entered the NFL in 2011 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Oakland Raiders. He previously spent time with the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before joining the Saints.

Nunn initially signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State this offseason. He was waived in July when the Lions signed Ricky Jean Francois and Darnell Sankey.

Darius Slay and Nevin Lawson are listed as the Lions' starting cornerbacks on their unofficial depth chart. The Lions' roster also includes DeShawn Shead, Teez Tabor, Jamal Agnew, Mike Ford, Chris Jones and Josh Okonye at cornerback.