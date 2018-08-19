Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) breaks an attempted tackle by ex-San Francisco 49ers defensive back Marcus Cromartie (47) on November 22, 2015 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. File photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

The Detroit Lions announced Sunday that they have signed free-agent safety Marcus Cromartie and waived injured safety Stefan McClure.

Contract terms were not disclosed for Cromartie, who spent a portion of last season with the Seattle Seahawks before appearing in one game with the Houston Texans.

Prior to last season, Cromartie spent three seasons (2014-16) with the San Francisco 49ers, where he appeared in 21 games during that span.

He originally entered the league with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin.

His career totals include 18 tackles (16 solo), one fumble recovery and three passes defensed in 22 games (one start).

Cromartie joins a Lions safety mix that is deep. Glover Quin, Tavon Wilson, Quandre Diggs and rookie Tracy Walker are all guaranteed locks to make the Lions' roster. Charles Washington is a good bet to make the team also because of his contributions on special teams.