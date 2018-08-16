Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws under pressure from ex-Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Will Clarke (93) during the second half of play on September 20, 2015 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. File photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa remained away from practice and will sit out the team's second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

Starting quarterback Philip Rivers will see his first preseason action against the Seahawks, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Thursday, per the Los Angeles Daily News.

Bosa has been sidelined since suffering a left foot injury during practice on Aug. 7. At the time, the injury was described as "nothing serious."

A first-round pick out of Ohio State (No. 3 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bosa was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017 after racking up a team-leading 12.5 sacks while starting all 16 games. Bosa finished with 70 tackles and also had four forced fumbles last season.

Since entering the NFL, Bosa ranks fourth overall with 23 sacks despite missing the first four games of his rookie season with a hamstring injury.

Rivers, 36, threw for 4,515 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 16 games last season for the Chargers (9-7), who failed to qualify for the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years.