Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers calls a play against the Denver Broncos in the second half on October 22, 2017 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said that he is building chemistry with tight end Virgil Green.

Green signed with the Chargers as a free agent this offseason. Per Rivers, the connection with Green has strengthened since the start of training camp.

"[Our connection] is growing," the 36-year-old Rivers said, via the team's website. "We're working through how I like things, what I'm expecting on certain routes. He's getting a feel for this offense. He was in it similarly with [former Chargers coach Mike] McCoy [in Denver]. Virgil is going to be just fine. He has played a lot of football and is a good football player. Those kind of things, you'll see more of that and more plays like that."

Green will be asked to step up in the wake of the injury to fellow tight end Hunter Henry, who suffered a torn ACL on the first day of organized team activities.

"I think it's going great," the 30-year-old Green said of his relationship with Rivers. "Obviously Phil's a very vocal guy, and he lets you know exactly what he wants. We talk a lot at meetings. Training camp is the reason why we put so much work in together, so we can make sure by the time we get to the regular season, we're on point with those [little] things. I think we've done a good job of trying to be consistent."

Green was signed to a three-year, $8.6 million deal this offseason. He has 71 catches for 807 yards and four touchdowns during his seven-year NFL career.

Rivers threw for 4,515 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 16 games last season for the Chargers (9-7), who failed to qualify for the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years.