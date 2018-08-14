Los Angeles Chargers sign LB Kyle Coleman

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers have signed linebacker Kyle Coleman.

Los Angeles also waived defensive tackle Albert Havili. The Chargers announced the transactions on Tuesday.

Coleman, 24, spent two seasons on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad before joining the Chargers. He originally signed with the franchise halfway through 2017 training camp. Coleman had three preseason appearances with the Chargers last year, recording four tackles and a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The 6-foot, 231-pound defender played three seasons at Arkansas State before transferring to Arkansas-Pine Bluff for his senior campaign.

Los Angeles has Jatavis Brown, Denzel Perryman and Kyle Emanuel listed as its starting linebackers on its unofficial depth chart. The Chargers also have Kyzier White, Hayes Pullard, Uchenna Nwosu, Michael Davis, D'Juan Hines, Nick Dzubnar and James Onwualu at the position.

The Chargers battle the Seahawks in a preseason clash at 10 p.m. Saturday at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.