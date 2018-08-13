Guard Forrest Lamp missed his entire rookie season because of a knee injury, but the Los Angeles Chargers still see him as part of their future.

Lamp started competing for his place on the depth chart on Monday, when the Chargers announced he was activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Multiple media outlets reported he practiced on Monday -- his first since the injury.

The Chargers drafted Lamp in the second round last year, but he suffered a torn ACL last August that ended his season. He had another knee operation in the spring, which delayed his return.

Now he is ready to practice, and there is a chance he could earn a starting spot.

Michael Schofield has been working at right guard while Lamp recovered, but that position is considered open for competition.

The Chargers also announced that offensive lineman Brett Boyko has been activated from the non-football injury list.