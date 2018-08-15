Wide receiver Carlos Henderson of the Denver Broncos has been suspended for one game for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, the league announced on Wednesday.

The suspension, which is without pay, apparently stems from an arrest for marijuana possession in Louisiana in January.

The NFL statement read only: "Carlos Henderson of the Denver Broncos has been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. Henderson is currently on the Broncos' Reserve/Did Not Report list."

The 5-11, 199-pound Henderson, a third-round pick (No. 82 overall) out of Louisiana Tech by the Broncos in 2017, did not play for Denver last year because of a thumb injury.

RELATED Cardinals bring back S Miller

Only days before training camp started last month, Henderson informed the Broncos that he would not be reporting.

Head coach Vance Joseph was asked recently for an update on Henderson's status, but did not offer one.