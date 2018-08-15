Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt walks the sideline during a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on September 22, 2016. Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo

Houston Texans star defensive end J.J Watt is certain that he will play in the team's season opener against the New England Patriots.

"Oh, yeah," the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year told reporters of the Sept. 9 tilt at Gillette Stadium. "I mean, there's no doubt."

Watt, who didn't play in the team's preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, has competed in only eight games over the last two injury-riddled years.

A back injury in 2016 limited him to only three games while a broken leg sidelined him for the final 11 contests of 2017.

"The last two years were not fun," the 29-year-old Watt said.

The Texans' defense would be inclined to agree as it struggled in Watt's absence in 2017, ranking 20th in yards allowed per game (346.6) and 23rd in sacks (32).

Watt has registered 76 sacks in 88 career games since being selected by Houston with the 11th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft.

He was named the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award last season. The award recognizes a player's on-field excellence and volunteer and charity work.

Watt also was named to TIME Magazine's annual list of the world's 100 most influential people in April.