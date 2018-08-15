The Arizona Cardinals signed safety Harlan Miller to a contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Miller will begin his second stint with the Cardinals, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Southeastern Louisiana. They released him on May 9.

The 6-foot, 182-pound Miller shuffled between the active roster and practice squad during his two seasons in Arizona. He recorded 12 tackles and an interception in seven career contests.

Miller joins Tre Boston, Antoine Bethea, Budda Baker and Rudy Ford among the team's safeties.

Cornerback Lou Young III, who was nursing an ailing hamstring, was waived with an injury designation. The 26-year-old registered one tackle in six career games with the Carolina Panthers in 2016.