Former San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texas receiver DeAndrew White has been picked up by the Denver Broncos. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

The Denver Broncos claimed wide receiver DeAndrew White on waivers from the Houston Texans and signed defensive lineman DeQuinton Osborne, the team announced on Wednesday.

To make room for White and Osborne on the roster, the Broncos waived defensive lineman Paul Boyette and waived wide receiver Corey "Philly" Brown with an injury designation.

The 6-foot, 195-pound White is in his fourth NFL season and played in six games with the San Francisco 49ers and the Texans. He also spent time on New England's practice squad and offseason roster from 2016-17.

White was signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2015 and has made three catches for 42 yards in addition to returning six kickoffs for 142 yards during his career.

RELATED Cleveland Browns sign DL Blaine Woodson

The 6-foot, 300-pound Osborne is a rookie from Oklahoma State who played 24 games for the Cowboys after transferring from Kilgore Junior College. He registered 56 tackles (38 solo), 9.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery during two seasons.

Osborne, an All-Big 12 Conference selection last season, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in April 30.