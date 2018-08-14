Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws for a first down in the second quarter on December 17, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left Tuesday's practice early after apparently hitting his head on the ground, multiple media outlets reported.

Roethlisberger went to the ground after throwing a pass during drills, although he was not hit on the play, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The two-time Super Bowl champion was laying on his stomach with his right hand on the back of his head for several minutes while a team trainer attended to him.

Roethlisberger was able to walk off the field on his own, briefly stopping to talk to team officials, including general manager Kevin Colbert.

The Steelers will visit the Green Bay Packers for a preseason game on Thursday night, but Roethlisberger is not scheduled to play in the contest.

Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion who played in every game in 2017 until sitting out the regular-season finale, has sustained at least three concussions during his NFL career.