A fan donned a yellow jersey, pads and a helmet and briefly found his way past security in an attempt to work out with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the fan -- who was wearing former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu's No. 43 jersey -- was discovered to be an imposter by a team official. Polamalu retired following the 2014 season and the Steelers have not re-issued that number to another player.

The fan, whose name remains unknown, attempted to get near star wideout Antonio Brown before being escorted off the Saint Vincent College campus in Latrobe, Pa. Brown was shown on video having a hearty laugh after the brief encounter.

It remains unclear if the fan will face any charges.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin declined to discuss the incident with reporters after practice.