Landry Jones has served as the backup quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the past five seasons.

That doesn't necessarily mean Landry is guaranteed to be in that role behind Ben Roethlisberger again for the 2018 season, according to the NFL Network.

Asked if Landry was a lock for the backup job, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was non-committal in remarks to reporters.

"We'll see where the road ends," said Tomlin.

Landry has appeared in 19 games, making five starts, since Pittsburgh drafted him in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

However, the Steelers used a third-round pick to take quarterback Mason Rudolph out of Oklahoma State in this year's draft and drafted former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs a year ago.

Pittsburgh traded two draft picks to move up three spots to No. 76 to snag Rudolph, a player that general manager Kevin Colbert said they "valued as much as the rest of those quarterbacks that were drafted (in the first round)."

Rudolph posted a 32-9 mark as a starter with Oklahoma State and owns 54 school records, including single-season passing yards (4,553) and career passing yards (13,618), passing touchdowns (90) and pass efficiency (63.2 percent).

Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion, played in every game in 2017 until sitting out the regular-season finale and earned his sixth Pro Bowl selection, throwing for 4,251 yards with 28 touchdowns versus 14 interceptions.