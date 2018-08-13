Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) reaches for his leg and leaves the game in the second quarter against the New England Patriots on December 17, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown might be injured again.

Brown returned to practice Saturday after missing 10 days with a quadriceps strain, but multiple media outlets reported that Brown limped off the practice field Monday after participating in some individual drills.

No information regarding the severity of the injury was immediately available, so it is too soon to know whether Brown will miss any time.

When he returned to practice on Saturday, it was reported that Brown was expected to become fully healthy in time for the regular-season opener.

Brown was named to the first-team All-Pro squad for the third consecutive year in 2017, when he had 101 receptions for a league-high 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns.