New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles was rather direct on Tuesday in telling wide receiver Terrelle Pryor to keep quiet about injuries.

"Terrelle doesn't need to be descriptive," Bowles said, via the New York Daily News. "I feel that he should keep his mouth shut and leave the injuries to me. I've already handled it. We had a conversation."

Pryor revealed Monday that he underwent a pair of offseason surgeries.

"One was the foot, one was the ankle. I tore three ligaments in my ankle -- my foot -- and then I broke my ankle in May," Pryor said, per the Washington Post.

Pryor was tight-lipped on Tuesday, save for an expletive he used to vent his displeasure following three days of practice with the Washington Redskins, his former team.

The 29-year-old Pryor had a disappointing season in 2017 with the Redskins, catching only 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown after he signed a one-year, $8 million contract. That was a major drop-off in production after Pryor erupted for 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four scores the previous season with the Cleveland Browns.

Pryor blamed the decline in production to a torn ligament he sustained in the 2017 season opener, an injury that Pryor said prevented him from practicing much.