New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) takes a hit from former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (58) and linebacker K.J. Wright (50) on November 9, 2014 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. File photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

New York Jets linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis was suspended one game for a violation of the league's policy on substances of abuse, the team announced.

Pierre-Louis was arrested after a traffic stop in January as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police also cited him for driving without a valid license and failure to display a valid plate or current registration.

The 26-year-old Pierre-Louis reached a plea deal in Johnson County, Kan., shortly after signing a two-year contract with the Jets. The marijuana charge will be dropped if he successfully completes a one-year probationary period, per reports.

Pierre-Louis recorded 25 tackles in 14 games last season after a training-camp trade brought him from the Seattle Seahawks to Kansas City.

He made 41 tackles in three seasons with the Seahawks after the club selected him with a fourth-round pick in 2014 out of Boston College.