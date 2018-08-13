Coach Jay Gruden and Washington Redskins face the New York Jets in a preseason game at 8 p.m. Thursday at FedExField in Landover, Md. File photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- New York Jets and Washington Redskins players had to be separated at practice after erupting into a huge fight on Sunday in Richmond, Va.

The fight occurred after Redskins running back Chris Thompson took a handoff to the right side. He was eventually pushed out of bounds when he got to the sideline. Several players behind the run then started pushing each other before fists started flying.

Redskins Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams was standing at the center of the melee, along with the Jets' Trumaine Johnson and Redskins offensive lineman Morgan Moses.

"The intensity is good," Jets coach Todd Bowles told reporters. "Fights are not to be tolerated and had. We are not trying to fight them and they're not trying to fight us."

"They want to be boxers and wrestlers, they probably want to be in another sport. We are trying to get better, again, they're trying to get, we're trying to get better. Some things happen, overzealousness, I talked to my guys and coach [Jay] Gruden talked to his guys and we'll just have better practices tomorrow because that is just a waste of time to me."

The Jets and Redskins face off in a preseason game at 8 p.m. Thursday at FedExField in Landover, Md.