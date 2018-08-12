The Washington Redskins lost a third player to a season-ending injury after wide receiver Robert Davis went down in practice.

Davis sustained a broken tibia and multiple ligament damage to the outside of his right knee while getting tangled with cornerback Danny Johnson during a 7-on-7 drill in Saturday's practice, ESPN reported. He will undergo surgery from Dr. Daniel Cooper in Dallas.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden confirmed on Sunday that Davis will be placed on injured reserve as he is expected to be sidelined nine to 12 months.

"I'll attack this rehab process head on and I promise I'll work my butt off to get back right," Davis wrote on Twitter.

The 23-year-old Davis now joins rookie running back Derrius Guice and tight end Manasseh Garner to be sidelined by injury. The latter two tore ACLs in Thursday's preseason loss to the New England Patriots.

Washington was expecting big things from Guice, who rushed for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at LSU. He was even better as a sophomore, piling up 1,387 rushing yards and 15 scores.

Davis, who was vying for a backup job with the Redskins, had three receptions for 35 yards against the Patriots. The sixth-round pick in 2017 appeared in one game after spending most of last season on the practice squad.