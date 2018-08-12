Former Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) after a 12-yard gain in the third quarter on November 19, 2017 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland is slated to visit with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, multiple media outlets reported.

Breeland has been seeking a job since failing a physical due to a toe injury with the Carolina Panthers during the offseason, nullifying a three-year, $24 million deal with the club.

A fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2014, Breeland started 15 games for the Redskins last season. He had 50 tackles (37 solo), broke up 19 pass attempts and returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown.

Breeland has visited a number of clubs, including the Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.

The 26-year-old Breeland has collected 271 tackles and eight interceptions in 60 NFL games.