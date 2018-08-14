Miami Dolphins sign DL Kendall Langford

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) is sacked by former Indianapolis Colts defender Kendall Langford (90) in 2015 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. File photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have signed veteran defensive lineman Kendall Langford.

Miami's move came after the team waived defensive tackle Gabe Wright. The Dolphins announced the move on Tuesday.

Langford entered the NFL as a third round pick by the Dolphins in the 2008 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound defender had 141 tackles, nine passes defensed, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in his four seasons with the Dolphins from 2008 through 2011. He also had stints with the St. Louis Rams, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texas.

The 32-year-old appeared in just one game last season for the Texans. He made 52 starts from the 2012 season through the 2015 season.

The Texans cut Langford in November.

Langford has played at both defensive end and defensive tackle, but will likely fill the latter role in the Dolphins' defense. The Dolphins have Akeem Spence, Jordan Phillips and Davon Godchaux listed as their first team defensive tackles on their unofficial depth chart. Miami has Vincent Taylor, Jamiyus Pittman and Anthony Moten listed as reserves at the position.

The Dolphins face the Carolina Panthers in their second preseason game at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Charlotte, N.C.