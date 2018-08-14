DeVante Parker: Miami Dolphins WR breaks finger at camp

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is stopped by Los Angeles Chargers' Tre Boston in the first half on September 17 at StuHub Center in Carson, Calif. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker will miss time after suffering a broken right middle finger at training camp.

A league source told the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post that Parker is out indefinitely. Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Parker is "week-to-week" on Tuesday. A source told the Herald that Parker could miss four to six weeks with the injury.

Gase also said that Parker has two injured fingers on his right hand.

"He cannot catch the ball right now," Gase told reporters.

Parker, 25, is entering his fourth NFL season. The No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft has never started in more than 12 games in a season and hs never eclipsed 57 receptions, 744 yards or four touchdowns in a single season.

The Dolphins signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson this offseason to a three-year, $24 million contract this offseason. Despite playing in the slot in Kansas City, Gase said Wilson was not a slot receiver for the Dolphins. Wilson will be in line to replace Parker outside until he returns from the finger injury.

Parker practiced earlier this week with the broken finger but did not practice on Tuesday.

The Dolphins battle the Carolina Panthers in their second preseason game on Friday in Charlotte, N.C. Miami hosts the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2018 season at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Parker is signed through 2019.