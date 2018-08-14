Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have waived veteran defensive tackle Gabe Wright.

Miami announced the move on Tuesday. Wright joined the team in September as a practice squad addition. He was promoted to the Dolphins' active roster on Dec. 28. Wright had one tackle and a pass defensed in his only appearance during the 2017 season.

Wright's release came one day after he was involved in a training camp dust-up with Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake.

The 6-foot-3, 309-pound defensive lineman was a fourth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. Wright, 26, played in five games during the 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns. The Auburn product had a brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 before joining the Dolphins.

Miami has Jordan Phillips, Davon Godchaux and Akeem Spence listed as its first team defensive tackles on its unofficial depth chart. Vincent Taylor, Jamiyus Pittman and Anthony Moten are listed as reserves.

The Dolphins ranked No. 14 in rushing yards allowed per game last season and had the fourth-fewest sacks in the AFC. Miami travels for its second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.