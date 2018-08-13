Cincinnati Bengals sign DT Simeyon Robinson

Head coach Marvin Lewis and the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to return to the postseason for the first time since 2015. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals have signed undrafted rookie free agent Simeyon Robinson.

Cincinnati announced the signing on Monday. The 6-foot-1, 274-pound defensive tackle played four seasons at James Madison University. He compiled 128 tackles, 32 tackles for a loss and 13.5 sacks for the Dukes.

Robinson participated in the Bengals' rookie minicamp in May as a tryout player. The Bengals have Geno Atkins at No. 1 on the depth chart at defensive tackle, followed by Ryan Glasgow, Andrew Brown and Eddy Wilson. The Bengals' nose tackles include Andrew Billings, Chris Baker, Josh Tupou and Chris Okoye.

Cincinnati acquired Wilson on waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 4.

The Bengals travel to Arlington, Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game at 7 p.m. on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.