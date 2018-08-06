Former Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) is pursued by ex-Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Leon Hall (L) and outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) as he runs for a three-yard gain during the first quarter on September 8, 2013 at Soldier Field in Chicago. File photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict passed his physical and is expected to practice on Monday, the team announced.

Burfict was placed on the non-football injury list to open training camp because he was dealing with a hamstring issue.

The 27-year-old Burfict will have a little more than one month to prepare for the regular season before serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy. He was also suspended to begin the 2016 and 2017 campaigns for violations of the league's player safety rules.

Burfict ended his 2017 season early after entering concussion protocol. He began the 2015 season on the PUP list after recovering from microfracture surgery on his knee the previous year.

The 6-foot-1, 255-pound Burfict recorded 69 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season.