Cincinnati Bengals OG Rod Taylor lost for season

Cincinnati Bengals rookie offensive guard Rod Taylor was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Taylor was hurt during the first day of training camp on Thursday and the injury was diagnosed as a torn ACL the following day, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

A seventh-round pick out of the University of Mississippi in the 2018 NFL Draft, Taylor had to be carted off the field after falling to the ground and grabbing his right knee.

The 6-foot-3, 321-pound Taylor was expected to compete for a spot on an offensive line that was among the league's worst in 2017.

"God I never question what u have plan... I know u do everything for a reason ##2019myyear," Taylor wrote on an Instagram post following the injury.