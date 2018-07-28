Bengals lose rookie G Taylor to knee injury

The 2018 season is over just as it was beginning for Cincinnati Bengals rookie guard Rod Taylor.

Taylor, a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft from the University of Mississippi, confirmed Saturday via social media that he suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The injury occurred at the beginning of a training camp practice on Thursday in Cincinnati. Cincinnati.com reported that Taylor was pulling through the line of scrimmage when he fell to the ground in pain while grabbing his right knee.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder was carted off the field to be examined. He returned to the team facility on Friday using crutches.

There was no immediate word on the possibility of surgery to repair the damage.

Taylor posted a message on Instagram, saying "God I never question what u have plan... I know u do everything for a reason ##2019myyear."

He had shown enough athleticism in offseason team activities that he was expected to vie during the preseason for a roster spot. His absence leaves Cedric Ogbuehi, Eric Winston and Bobby Hart to provide offensive line depth.

The Bengals have tried to address their underperforming offensive line during the offseason and in the draft by acquiring tackle Cordy Glenn from the Buffalo Bills and drafting former Ohio State center Billy Price with the No. 21 overall pick.