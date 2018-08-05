Former Buffalo Bills and current Philadelphia Eagles safety Corey Graham (20) avoids a tackle after making an interception in the first half against the New York Jets on November 12, 2015 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Philadelphia Eagles signed safety Corey Graham to a one-year contract, the team announced Sunday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the 33-year-old Graham, who recorded 38 tackles and two interceptions last season with the Eagles.

Graham has collected 650 tackles, 17 interceptions and three sacks in 11 seasons since being selected by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 196-pounder has also played for the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

Also on Sunday, the Eagles signed tight end Gannon Sinclair, and waived safety Ryan Neal and injured tight end Adam Zaruba.

Sinclair, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 258 pounds, had seven touchdown receptions during his senior season at Missouri State. He initially entered the league as a rookie free agent signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2015.