Philadelphia Eagles place DE Brandon Graham, WR Alshon Jeffery on PUP list

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 26, 2018 at 1:56 PM
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery were placed on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Thursday.

Safety Chris Maragos was also placed on the PUP list while defensive lineman Tim Jernigan and wide receiver Bryce Treggs landed on the active/non-football injury list.

Graham, who is entering the final season of his four-year, $26 million contract, is working his way back from ankle surgery.

He made his mark in Super Bowl LII after stripping New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady of the football with 2:09 remaining in the fourth quarter, helping the Eagles preserve a 41-33 victory over the Patriots.

Jeffery, who underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, reeled in 57 receptions for 789 yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season. He added 12 catches for 219 yards and three scores in the playoffs.

Maragos is returning from a season-ending knee injury while Jernigan had surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back.

Treggs is dealing with an undisclosed injury, per the team's official website.

