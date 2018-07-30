Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stands on the sidelines prior to an NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons on January 13, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson admitted to seeing a bit of pause from Carson Wentz as the quarterback works his way back from a torn ACL and LCL.

"A little hesitation," Pederson told Peter King of NBC's Football Morning in America. "I think that's natural. It's more about his head than his knee right now."

Wentz, who was injured in a game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10, wore a brace on his left knee when he participated in 11-on-11 drills on Friday and Saturday. Wentz, however, was limited to 7-on-7s and individual drills on Sunday.

"I feel good," Wentz said. "I feel good. What my goal has been all along is to be ready Week 1. I can't say 100 percent that I'll be out there. But I do feel good where I'm at. At the end of the day, it's not gonna be my call. It's gonna be up to the doctors. But rehab's gone really well. I felt like I've been right on schedule and everything. I feel good with where I'm at.

"At this point I just go practice and do what I can and let the doctors make the calls."

Pederson told reporters that Wentz will be monitored on a daily basis and added that the team never considered putting him on the physically unable to perform list.

Wentz was considered the front-runner for NFL Most Valuable Player honors before the injury and had to watch backup Nick Foles guide Philadelphia to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Foles also won Super Bowl MVP honors.

The 25-year-old Wentz threw for 33 touchdowns in 2017 to move past Sonny Jurgensen for the most in a single season in franchise history, a record that stood since 1961. Wentz completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards with just seven interceptions in 13 games in 2017.

Foles agreed to an upgraded contract during the offseason, allowing Philadelphia the luxury of not pushing Wentz's rehabilitation.