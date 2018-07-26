Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz back at practice, expects to play Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz participated in 11-on-11 drills at training camp Thursday and said he expects to be ready for the regular-season opener.

"I like where we're at right now," Wentz told reporters on Thursday, per Philly.com. "We have a good plan."

Wentz has yet to be cleared for contact but Thursday marked the first time he has been a part of 11-on-11 drills since he sustained a torn ACL and LCL against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10.

Wearing a brace on his left knee Thursday, Wentz did the same amount of work as the team's other quarterbacks while working primarily with the second-team offense.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that Wentz will be monitored on a daily basis and added that the team never considered putting him on the physically unable to perform list.

Wentz was considered the front-runner for NFL Most Valuable Player honors before the injury and had to watch backup Nick Foles guide Philadelphia to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Foles also won Super Bowl MVP honors.

The 25-year-old Wentz threw for 33 touchdowns in 2017 to move past Sonny Jurgensen for the most in a single season in franchise history, a record that stood since 1961. Wentz completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards with just seven interceptions in 13 games in 2017.

Foles agreed to an upgraded contract during the offseason, allowing Philadelphia the luxury of not pushing Wentz's rehabilitation too quickly.